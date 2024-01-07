MIDTOWN Manhattan (PIX11) — If you need a place to relax after the hectic holiday season, PIX11 has found the perfect, calming spot.

Surprisingly, it is right near the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

Welcome to the Winter forest of the northern lights. An immersive exhibit at Rockefeller Center that combines video, audio and scenic design to create a calm, soothing and meditative space.

It’s a poetic journey of winter, light and the magic of the season. The first zone is filled with snow, candles and a children of light tunnel.

“Multiple artists took part in creating each installation,” Salim Garcia, a hero ambassador, told PIX11 News. “A different, new experience of the whole winter forest.”

There’s a crystallized cityscape, and you can listen to hand-crafted bronze instruments in the gamelatron bidari room or peer into a calming mirror.

After a sip of hot chocolate, there’s the snow pit where you can frolic or gaze up at the aurora borealis and perhaps take a much-needed nap.

“We’re right in the middle of Rockefeller Center, and this is so relaxing,” Jason Leong, a Northern Lights visitor, told PiX11 News. When asked if he was Are you in danger of falling asleep, he replied, “I think so.”

His friend in the snow pit, Ferrari Lee, added, “It’s very calming and very romantic.”

The winter forest of the northern lights will be open until February, six days a week, and tickets range from $20 to $35. They are closed on Tuesdays.