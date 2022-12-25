MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in Manhattan took home a winning ticket for Thursday’s drawing, officials said Friday.

A ticket worth $20,493 was sold for the Take 5 midday drawing. It was bought at E-Smoke & Convenience, located at 618 Eighth Avenue

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

