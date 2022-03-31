LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Check your lottery tickets! A second prize Powerball ticket was sold in Manhattan, the New York Lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket is worth $1 million. It was purchased at Smoke Gift & Convenience on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were 3 7 21 31 37 Powerball: 11

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.