WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A winning Take 5 ticket worth more than $37,000 was sold at a Manhattan store for a Thursday evening drawing, lottery officials said Friday.

The top-prize winning ticket, worth $37,131, was bought at Check Cashing #77, located at 1562 Nicholas Avenue near West 188th Street, according to lottery officials. The winner has up to one year from the drawing to claim the prize money.

Players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check if their numbers match up with the corresponding midday or evening Take 5 drawing. Numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m.