NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the question remains: What are the chances New York City sees a white Christmas?

A new survey from EmpireStakes.com, which asked 3,000 people nationwide, showed that 59% of Americans are hoping for a white Christmas. That number jumps to 75% when isolated to just New Yorkers’ opinions, according to the survey.

Data from Climate.gov shows how often each state had at least 1 inch of snow on Dec. 25 between 1991 and 2022.

New York City has roughly a 13.2% chance of getting snow on Christmas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Meanwhile, the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s white Christmas forecast shows its doubt with an emphatic “there will not be a white Christmas” in the New York City area.

There is a 40% to 50% chance that most of New York will see above-normal temperatures in December, January, and February, the NOAA predicted.

The NOAA also predicted higher-than-average precipitation across the East Coast and northeastern states and drier-than-average amounts for the northern Rockies and Great Lakes.

