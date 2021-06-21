MTA bus stop on Fort Washington Avenue, near West 163rd Street, in Washington Heights, Manhattan. (Google Maps)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A Harlem woman died in the hospital Friday, four days after her own husband beat her with a crowbar at Manhattan a bus stop, police said.

According to the NYPD, Maria Kelly, 49, was pronounced dead Friday after being hospitalized in critical condition following the attack on the morning of June 14 near the corner of West 163rd Street and Fort Washington Avenue.

Authorities said witnesses looked on in disbelief as Julio Aponte, 63, used the metal bar to strike his wife in the head repeatedly.

The husband allegedly yelled, “How dare you cheat on me!” while beating the woman.

He initially fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving behind his backpack and the crowbar, authorities said at the time.

A short time later, Aponte called 911 and turned himself in to police for the attack, officials said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with severe head injuries, where she remained until her death.

The couple lived in Harlem, where the neighbors told the Daily News that the husband was allegedly heavy drinker.

They said the wife was a school worker in the area and loving mother to her teenage son.

Aponte was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault, police said at the time.

There was no word Monday on what additional charges he might face following his wife’s death.