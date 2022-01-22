Who was NYPD officer Jason Rivera? Rookie cop killed in Harlem shooting

NYPD officer Jason Rivera was shot and killed while responding to a call in Harlem on Jan. 21, 2022, police said. (Credit: NYPD; AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman killed a 22-year-old NYPD officer and seriously injured another during an ambush-style shooting inside a Harlem apartment Friday night, officials said.

The NYPD identified the officer who was fatally shot as Jason Rivera. The officer who was critically injured was identified as Wilbert Mora.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell expressed outrage and sorrow at the loss of the rookie cop, who she described as a “son, husband, officer, and friend.” Sewell, who took the helm of the NYPD earlier this month, said “countless officers” lined the hallways of Harlem Hospital Friday night to grieve for Rivera and pray for Mora, who was fighting for his life.

“I am not sure what words, if any, will carry the weight of this moment and what we are feeling,” Sewell said.

River joined the NYPD in November 2020. He was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem. Mora, 27, has been with the NYPD for four years.

Rivera, Mora and a third unidentified officer responded to the apartment on 135th Street after a call came in from a woman needing help with her son, identified by police as Lashawn J. McNeil, 47. Commissioner Sewell said McNeil “unexpectedly” opened fire after officers “compassionately tried to help him” during the incident.

Authorities said the officers spoke with the woman and another son, but there was no mention of a weapon. Then two of them walked from the front of the apartment down a narrow, 30-foot hallway. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that’s when McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers, striking them.

As McNeil tried to flee, the third officer who’d stayed with McNeil’s mother in the front of the apartment shot at McNeil and wounded him in the head and arm, Essig said. McNeil is alive and hospitalized in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said, correcting earlier reports that he had been killed.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Sarah Vasile and The Associated Press.