MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan has launched two new free admission programs — Free Friday Nights and Second Sundays.

Under the new programs, admission to the Whitney Museum is free every Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on the second Sunday of every month. Both programs include free access to exhibitions, special programming and more. Though admission is free, tickets are required and capacity is limited.

More than 10,000 tickets were reserved for the first Second Sundays program this weekend, according to the Whitney Museum.

This day was filled with music from Jazz at Lincoln Center, arts and crafts for children, and exhibits that were all geared toward families.

“The Whitney is going to be free every second Sunday of every month for the next three years,” said Scott Rothkopf, the Alice Pratt Brown director of the Whitney Museum. “It’s great for New Yorkers, great for tourism, giving accessibility to all New Yorkers.”

Laurie Cumbo, the commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, attended the first Second Sunday and encouraged people to take advantage of the free programs at the Whitney and other museums in New York City in 2024.

“What a way to kick off Martin Luther King Jr.’s weekend making this so accessible to our children to seniors. The Friday night also great for dates,” Cumbo said.

For a group from Poughkeepsie and Brooklyn, it was a great time to reconnect with old friends, paint some beautiful bags and learn about American art at the Whitney.

“I created a fruit artwork on this bag up on the third floor,” said Asha Joseph, an 11-year-old from Brooklyn. Her friend’s mother, Kamilah Duggins, who now lives in Poughkeepsie, said: “We were planning to come anyway, and then to find out it is free … We are grateful.”