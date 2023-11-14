MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A non-hazardous white powder was found in an envelope at the Manhattan Municipal Building on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Hazmat teams and ambulances responded to 1 Centre Street in Lower Manhattan around 12:15 p.m. after an envelope containing an unknown white powder was discovered, officials said. There were no reports of sickness due to the incident, according to then NYPD.

The NYPD is investigating who sent the envelope and who it was intended for.

