NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, one of New York City’s most popular winter traditions, returns Wednesday night.

The event is in its 90th year and the ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. The lighting is at 10 p.m.

The 82-foot Norway Spruce is adorned with 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

A few weeks ago, the tree made it to Rockefeller Plaza after a 200-mile journey from Queensbury, New York, a town just south of Lake George. The chief gardener from Tishman Speyer searches every year for the perfect tree to stand tall over The Rink at Rockefeller Center.

The tree will be lit every day from 6 a.m. to midnight. On Christmas Day, the lights will be on for 24 hours. The tree will be on display until mid-January.

How to watch the tree lighting

The event airs on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. It will also be streaming on Peacock. Those wishing to attend the ceremony at Rockefeller Center will need to brave the wet and windy weather.

Street closures

The city will close 49th to 51st streets starting at 1 p.m. After the lighting, vehicle traffic will be closed on 49th and 50th streets daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Pedestrians will have an easier time navigating the area for a few Sundays next month. The city will close Fifth Avenue on Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18.