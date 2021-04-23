Whale of a time: NYC offering walk-up vaccinations for all

People rest in the observation area, at right, after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations under the 94-foot-long, 21,000-pound model of a blue whale, in the Milstein Family Hall of Ocean Life, at the American Museum of Natural History, in New York, Friday, April 23, 2021. Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the city’s mass vaccination sites and get a shot. The change comes as supplies of the vaccine have increased. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MANHATTAN — Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the city’s mass vaccination sites and get a shot.

The change comes as supplies of the vaccine have increased.

Just weeks ago, most people trying to get an appointment for a vaccination in the nation’s biggest city had to game online appointment systems in which scarce slots would be snapped up in moments.

Among the city’s newest locations is maybe its coolest: beneath the giant blue whale at the Museum of Natural History.

