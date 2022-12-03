WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An emboldened thief has been committing burglaries in the West Village, according to police.

During the first robbery, surveillance video got pictures of the alleged thief. On Nov. 6 after 11:30 p.m., the man used force and entered an apartment at Charles Street and Waverly Place. Police said he took two protein shakes and cosmetic items totaling in $105.

In the second break-in, the man used tools to get into the house on Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. The thief stole cleaning supplies, Amazon products and shelf dividers totaling around $469, police said.

Police describe the man as someone in his 50s to 60s with a thin build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.