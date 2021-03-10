Four people were hospitalized, including a firefighter, after a blaze broke out in a Manhattan apartment building overnight, the FDNY said Wednesday morning.
Fire officials said the call came in just after midnight for a fire on the fourth floor of a residential building at the corner of Bank and Bleecker streets.
Authorities said three civilians and one firefighter were sent to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.
Five People Injured in Fourth-Floor Apartment Fire @CitizenApp75 Bank St 12:10:06 AM EST
The fire was placed under control about an hour later, just before 1 a.m., the FDY said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation early Wednesday.