UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A serious crash on the West Side Highway early Thursday morning forced a portion of the northbound side of the highway to shut down, while delays grew on the southbound side.

The FDNY said units responded to the crash around 5:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway, near the exit for West 79th Street along Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

AIR11 was over the scene of the crash that appeared to involve at least two vehicles, including one that was turned on its side and another with its front end smashed in.

AIR11 was over the scene of a serious crash on Manhattan’s West Side Highway, near the exit for West 79th Street, on the morning of Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AIR11 / PIX11 News)

Authorities said one person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition and the extent of their injuries were not known.

The crash forced the closure of the northbound side of the highway between West 56th and 79th streets.

All southbound lanes were open, but rubbernecking appeared to be causing traffic delays from the area of the crash up to around 130th street as of 6:30 a.m.

Drivers can use Riverside Drive or Broadway as an alternative to head north in the area.

Details around the crash were not immediately clear.