MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first-ever Manhattan Wegmans grocery store is opening this fall.

The popular supermarket is set to open on October 18 at 770 Broadway on the corner of Astor Place and Lafayette Street in Greenwich Village. The 82,000-square-foot space follows the arrival of the Brooklyn Navy Yard location that opened three years ago.

Wegman’s is expected to hire over 600 employees to run the two-story market, and will later include a Japanese restaurant, as well as a sushi bar, and a champagne-oyster bar.

“We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets.

“The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.