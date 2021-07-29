Wegmans in Manhattan: Grocery store expanding in NYC in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is taking a bite into the Big Apple.

The Twitter account for the popular grocery store announced Thursday morning it will be opening a store in Manhattan in 2023.

Start spreading the news: We’re coming to Manhattan in 2023! #WegmansManhattan

The grocery store will be located at 770 Broadway, the former site of the Astor Place Kmart, the company said in a press release.

Under a 30-year lease, Wegmans will occupy space on both the street and lower levels of the location for a total of roughly 82,000 square feet.

“We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.

It won’t be the first Wegmans store in the New York City area. A store in Brooklyn opened in October of 2019.

The Brookyln Wegmans was the 101st Wegmans store in the nation and 47th in New York state. There are 106 stores across the east coast with approximately 52,000 employees and $10.8 billion in sales last year.

Headquartered in its founding city of Rochester, Wegmans officials said the business is one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and has remained a family company since it originated as a pushcart more than 100 years ago.