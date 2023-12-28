MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Con Edison crew continues to clean up Thursday morning after a steam pipe emergency shuttered off several blocks in Manhattan.

Wednesday’s heavy downpour has aided in washing away some of the potentially contaminated debris after the steam release. Debris from underground surrounded the release site near 53rd Street and Second Avenue, coating cars and the ground.

Con Edison stated that after testing the air quality in the area, the air is normal. However, the city’s Office of Emergency Management is concerned about potential asbestos release. The agency warned that the debris could have spread beyond the immediate area, and was not visible to the naked eye.

Con Edison crew began powerwashing buildings, sidewalks, and other surfaces to remove any potential asbestos particles. They hope to contain the run-off to avoid it flowing into sewers and catch basins, but Wednesday’s rain made it difficult to guarantee.

“We do have a pretty big area that we need to clean. It extends from Second Avenue in some areas, it’s close to Park Avenue, on 53rd, 52nd, and 51st,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

The cause of the steam leak is still under investigation.