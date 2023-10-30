MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a man who damaged an MTA display screen in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Monday.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance video breaking the glass of a large display case on the platform at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station at around 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to the NYPD.

The vandal fled after the incident and remained at large, as of Monday, police said.

There were no injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).