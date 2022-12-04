HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught on video striking a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said.

The unprovoked attack happened while the 47-year-old man was walking by 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim suffered some bruising and a head laceration. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD surveillance video shows the suspect pulling the bat from his pants before taking a big swing at the back of the victim’s head. The man in the red jacket then falls and rolls on the ground a few times before the suspect goes back and threatens to hit him again while he is lying face up, the video shows. The victim then sits up and exchanged words with the suspect as the assailant walks away, according to the footage.

Police released photos of the suspect and said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with ‘Nike’ written on the front, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.