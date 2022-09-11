UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said.

The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked into the store, police said. The victim suffered a head injury, lost consciousness, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect escaped with two stolen Funko Pop figures worth $35 and was last seen running southbound on Union Square and then eastbound on East 15th Street toward Irving Place. police said.

In a surveillance video released by the NYPD, a man is seen taking the boxes off the shelves and trying to leave the store before being stopped by an employee who was trying to search his shopping bag. The robber then runs off and two employees chase him before he barrels into the woman at the store entrance, the video shows. She appears to fall backward onto the ground as the suspect darts off.

The male suspect is in his 20s, 5-foot-3 with a medium build, black hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers, and a black bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.