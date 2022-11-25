NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police officers and a good samaritan rescued a man who fell on the track Thursday evening, police said.

While police were conducting a transit sweep at the East 116 Street and Lexington Avenue No. 6 line subway station Officer Victor and Officer Bokth were told by other riders that a man, 40, fell on the tracks, according to police. A transfer mezzanine does not connect the two platforms at the station. The cops immediately left the topside of the station, went through the northbound door, and went to the man.

The officers were able to get the man who needed help from the track roadway onto the platform after getting assistance from a good Samaritan just before an approaching northbound No. 6 train approached the station.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted the video Friday and wrote about the heroics of NY’s finest:

For the officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops.

The MTA issued a statement praising the officers and fellow passengers:

The joint commitment by Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams to have additional NYPD officers patrol in subway stations and on trains not only helps riders feel safer, but in this case enabled brave officers and a good Samaritan – in the finest tradition of New Yorkers helping each other – to save a life. MTA Chairman Janno Lieber

While waiting for medical help, another responding officer, Officer Gregorek, was able to help the aided male using his prior medical training. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.