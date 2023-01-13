LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman had her phone stolen right out of her hands Friday inside a building on Hester Street in Manhattan, according to authorities.

The victim was seen on video sitting in a building lobby on her phone when an unknown man entered the building around 11 a.m. and snatched her phone from her hand. Police said when the 24-year-old went to get her phone back, the man pointed a gun at her before leaving the area on foot.

