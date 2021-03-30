Still from a surveillance video of a man involved in a shootout with another man near the intersection of Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 151st Street in Harlem on Saturday, March 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — The NYPD said Monday it’s investigating surveillance footage that caught two men exchanging gunfire early Saturday morning on an Upper Manhattan street.

Police responded just after 6a.m. after a 911 call for gunshots behind a Harlem building on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at the corner of West 151st Street, officials said. The street that runs directly behind that building is Macombs Place.

Upon arrival, officers discovered shell casings from two separate firearms and a subsequent investigation determined that two unidentified men had opened fire at each other from across the street, the NYPD said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows one of the two men firing a weapon while ducking behind parked vehicles. At one point you see the driver’s seat window of one of those vehicles shatter, likely after being hit the other man’s gunfire.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and both men were seen fleeing the scene on foot in opposite directions.

The man visible in the security video was described by police as between 20 and 30 years in age.

The NYPD said they released the footage in hopes the public could help identify the man seen opening fire on the Manhattan street.

