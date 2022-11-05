MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning and a video captured FDNY members saving women from the burning building.

Patti Ryan, the woman who filmed the video, wrote on her Twitter:

In my ENTIRE life I have never seen anything more #HEROIC than what I just witnessed from #NYC apt. Woman rescued by #NYBRAVEST #FDNY in devastating apt fire. Trying to escape smoke, she slipped, hanging 15-20 stories up. THANK U to our heroes!!!!

Two of the 38 injured victims, according to the FDNY, had critical injuries. The fire, according to authorities, was started by a lithium-ion battery.

PIX11 News has reached out to FDNY to highlight the firefighters that saved the woman but did not get an immediate response.