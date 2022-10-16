MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three brazen thieves were caught on video using a sledgehammer to break into a Midtown jewelry store early Saturday and taking more than $500,000 worth of merchandise, authorities said.

The robbery occurred at Cellini Jewelers at 430 Park Ave. at around 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows the suspects, donned in hoodies, masks, and gloves, using the sledgehammer to smash through two glass doors to gain access into the store.

Once inside, the thieves break several display cases and fill big, black bags with assorted high-end jewelry before fleeing the scene, the NYPD video shows.

It is not yet clear what inventory was taken but the value of the items was more than $500,000, police said. There were no injuries.

The NYPD released a video of the incident but a description of the suspects was not provided. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

