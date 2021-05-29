Washington Square Park to close at 10 p.m. for the next two weekends

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan — New York’s Washington Square Park will close two hours early for the remainder of the weekend and the next.
The park will close at 10 p.m. rather than the usual midnight.
“Our Parks Enforcement Patrol (PEP) officers are collaborating with NYPD to address large gatherings, amplified sound, and other conditions in the park on weekends,” said NYC Parks Dep’t spokesperson Meghan Lalor. “We will continue to adjust our approach as needed.”
The northwest corner barriers will remain in place until further notice, while the city will have PEP officers assigned to patrol the park and the NYPD has assigned a special detail of police officers on weekends.
This comes in the wake of a newspaper report regarding drug use in the park.