Washington Square Park to close at 10 p.m. for the next two weekends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: People enjoy Washington Square Park as Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in New York on May 19, 2021 in New York City. New York City, which was hit harder by the pandemic than any other major American city, has announced that vaccinated New Yorkers can now go without a mask in most situations. Businesses will also no longer have to set capacity limits and dining can continue past midnight. Covid-19 has killed and estimated 590,000 Americans. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan — New York’s Washington Square Park will close two hours early for the remainder of the weekend and the next.

The park will close at 10 p.m. rather than the usual midnight.

“Our Parks Enforcement Patrol (PEP) officers are collaborating with NYPD to address large gatherings, amplified sound, and other conditions in the park on weekends,” said NYC Parks Dep’t spokesperson Meghan Lalor. “We will continue to adjust our approach as needed.”

The northwest corner barriers will remain in place until further notice, while the city will have PEP officers assigned to patrol the park and the NYPD has assigned a special detail of police officers on weekends.

This comes in the wake of a newspaper report regarding drug use in the park.