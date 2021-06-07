MANHATTAN — After a chaotic weekend at Washington Square Park, things were more peaceful Sunday night as police let people stay past an enforced curfew.

Crowds were seen cheering Sunday night after police did not try to shut down the park at 10 p.m.

It was a drastic difference from Friday and Saturday nights when officers in armed riot gear descended into the park at 10 p.m.

More than two dozen arrests were made during clashes with police around the area Saturday night, and several officers were injured.

The Parks Department and NYPD implemented a curfew inside the park after residents in the area complained about noise, partying and drug use.

Garbage has also piled up after nights of partying and several weeks ago, a man was throwing glass bottles which neighbors said were aimed at people taking their morning walk.

From Monday through Thursday, the park is expected to shut down at midnight while the weekend curfew will continue indefinitely.

A Parks Department spokesperson said they would adjust their “approach as needed.”

“We continue to work with PD to find the right balance of education and enforcement against illegal and after hour activities that impact the park and the neighborhood. Enforced closures have been focused on addressing large after hours gatherings, amplified sound, excessive trashing of the park and other conditions on weekends. PEP officers have also been working with NYPD to educate parkgoers about the park’s skateboarding and bicycling rules.”