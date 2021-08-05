Subway attack: Man chokes out woman, tries to rape her in Washington Heights: NYPD

Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — Police launched an investigation Tuesday night in Washington Heights after a man assaulted a woman on the subway and tried to rape her, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the victim, 40, was riding a northbound C train around 9:45 p.m. when the unidentified man approached her.

As the train approached the last stop, at 168th Street, the man demanded her property before slamming her into the train car seats, police said.

The assailant then strangled the woman until she temporarily lost consciousness, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, that’s when the man groped the woman and attempted to rape her.

When the train entered the station, the suspect dragged the victim’s body onto the subway platform before fleeing the station, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect running out of the station, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Police said the victim was evaluated at the scene. The extent of her injuries was not made clear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

