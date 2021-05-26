WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan – Police launched an investigation overnight after a man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene along the Henry Hudson Parkway in Upper Manhattan early Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Police responded around 1:45 a.m. to a call for a person possibly struck by a vehicle on the northbound side of the highway, near West 163rd Street in Washington Heights, authorities said.

Officers arrived to discover a 34-year-old man lying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive with visible injuries to his head and body, officials said.

According to police, EMS responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending proper family notificiation.

The NYPD said a preliminary investigation determined that the man was walking in the area by the highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said.

The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continued their investigation early Wednesday.

