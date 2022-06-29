WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Washington Heights artist is bringing a new art exhibit to her neighborhood. With every stroke, she said she hopes to spark a conversation about social justice issues impacting her community.

Andrea Arroyo grew up in Mexico and now lives in New York City. A well-known artist with works in the Library of Congress and Smithsonian, she’s now bringing her pieces to the city — specifically to the internationally known Hispanic Society Museum and Library.

The 16 works — displayed at the museum’s Audubon Terrace — are colorful, inspiring and thought-provoking. Arroyo said she is bringing together color, collaboration and community. The exhibit is called “ImagiNATIONS: Art as Solidarity,” and no topic is off-limits.

Alexander Campos, head of advancement and special initiatives at the museum, said art should be accessible and relevant. That’s why having Arroyo’s work is so important, he added.

All of the art is displayed outside and the exhibit is free seven days a week. Every year, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance chooses a local artist to display outside, for the public to see.

Arroyo hopes her art will inspire change.