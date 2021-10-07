Want a piece of me? NYC business preserves artifacts from landmark buildings

NEW YORK — Everything inside the store belonged to somebody else and had a home somewhere else.

The stories add to the significance.

Olde Good Things is an architectural and antiques firm that specializes in salvaging pieces of the past and adding new life to the discards.

The business is celebrating 25 years in New York.

They could toast with glasses from the Waldorf Astoria on Park Avenue. The exterior is landmarked.

When it closed four years ago for an interior renovation, a crew from Olde Good Things went inside.

They work with contractors and developers to evaluate potential items to reclaim. Three stores in the city and Los Angeles are open to the public. There’s something for every price point.