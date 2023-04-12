MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Amazon Prime is rolling out the pink carpet along Fifth Avenue to celebrate the fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The event is set for Friday, April 14, and offers viewers a new immersive experience into the hit show along a mile-long stretch on Fifth Avenue.

Titled the Marvelous Mile, fans can walk along New York City streets and experience memorable moments from the show like visiting the Fontainebleau while sipping on a custom cocktail, taking photos at a resort in the Catskills, and more. The walk begins on the corner of 46th Street before closing out on 56th Street.

The highlight of the entire experience takes place at the legendary Saks Fifth Avenue, where vintage cars and taxis straight out of the 60s will adorn the street. Fans will be given classic black and white cookies from Manischewitz, and six window displays will spotlight the series’ most iconic outfits.

Guests can also expect surprise dance performances organized by the show’s choreographer Marguerite Derricks, all to bid farewell to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”