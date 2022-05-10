INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A solemn remembrance will take place in Manhattan on Tuesday for delivery workers who have been killed on the job.

Community members will join the group Justice for App Workers to mourn employees like Zhiwen Yan, who died last week after being confronted as he was finishing up a delivery. They will also urge delivery companies to do more to protect workers.

Surveillance video caught Yan’s death in Forest Hills on April 30. It’s believed he was finishing up a delivery when he was approached by someone in a car on foot. Yan appeared to roll back his scooter to get away but the gunman fires his weapon.

The 45-year-old father’s death came just a week before another delivery worker was assaulted in Crown Heights this weekend. In the recent case, a video showed two suspects assaulting a delivery worker. The suspects appeared to punch the victim in the face, rob him at gunpoint and then fire shots at him.

Meantime, Yan’s death rattled the Forest Hills neighborhood where he worked. His customers were in mourning.

“When I first found out, I cried; it’s so sad,” one said.

Another added, “he was my delivery guy. I live seven blocks from here and the building is asking what happened.”

The memorial will take place inside Inwood Hill Park at the Tree of Peace at around 1 p.m. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to Yan’s death or in the most recent assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).