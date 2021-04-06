Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

A memorial has appeared on the basketball court along East 109th Street between Second and Third Avenues in East Harlem in memory of a delivery worker killed in what his loved ones believe was a robbery.

On Monday, March 29 at around 10:30 p.m., Francisco Villalva Vitinio was shot and killed while working for a food delivery app. 

His fellow workers along with family, friends and neighbors have been stopping each day to pay their respects. 

A man named Arturo visited the sire Monday. He’s is in the industry, and also lives in the neighborhood. 

“Whoever did this, he killed a hard-working person, a very honest guy,” he said. 

They believe he was killed for his electric. 

NYPD is investigating and has met with the family. 

Ligia Guallpa is director of Worker’s Justice Project, a Brooklyn-based center that advocates for day laborers and domestic workers .

“These are first responders keeping New Yorkers fed. There are 80,000 delivery workers. They keep New Yorkers safe and they risk their lives every single day,” she said. 

A march is planned for April 21 at 2 p.m. beginning at Broadway and 42nd Street. 

