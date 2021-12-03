Vigil held for Columbia student slain in Morningside Park stabbing spree that also injured tourist

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Mourners showed their support Friday night following the death of Columbia University student Davide Giri, who was killed during a stabbing spree late Thursday.

Police said the man who allegedly killed Giri, 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, was on a violent mission.

His first victim, 30-year-old engineering student Giri, was walking back to his apartment following a soccer match, police said. He was attacked while cutting through the park on his way home.

According to police sources, Pinkney is an ex-convict and suspected member of the EVK “Everybody Killas” gang.

He was on parole for a gang assault in 2013, while his most recent arrest that’s unsealed was in 2014 for conspiracy, police sources said.

No charges had been filed, as of Friday evening.

The senseless attack left fellow Columbia University students stunned.

“It’s scary,” student Madison Watkins said. “You don’t want to fall into the narrative that we are living in a dangerous area.”

Just 15 minutes after Giri was stabbed, a second random attack happened — a tourist from Italy, who was stabbed in the abdomen, is expected to survive.

Police sources released this image of the kitchen knife used in the attack on Davide Giri.

According to police, Pinkney continued on his spree until police found him. Police said they recovered his knife in Central Park, where he was menacing a third victim.

In the wake of the attacks, the area is once again on high alert. The attacks come nearly two years after Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old student at Barnard College of Columbia University, was stabbed to death during a robbery. The Majors case sparked widespread outrage, in part over safety in the area.

Police did not believe the victims knew each other and were unsure of what motivated Thursday’s attacks.