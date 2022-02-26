CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Chinatown neighbors and members of the community group Safewalks gathered Saturday to remember a vibrant young woman who was killed in her own home two weeks ago.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was followed into her Chrystie Street apartment building and stabbed to death. Police arrested 25-year-old Assamad Nash on charges of murder and burglary.

On Saturday, Safewalks members gathered in front of Lee’s apartment building to remember her and call for safer streets.

“We’re here to pay our respects and further the wishes of Lee’s family to do as much as we can to keep people safe,” Peter Kerre, founder of Safewalks, told PIX11 News.

Safewalks was founded last year in Bushwick as an all-volunteer group offering accompanied walks to and from home for those who feel unsafe. There are now more than 2,000 volunteers, and several more potential volunteers arrived at the memorial to sign up.

“We need people to step up to do Safewalks in many neighborhoods to make sure people feel okay,” Stanley Zheng, a potential volunteer, told PIX11 News.

Police have not classified Lee’s death as a hate crime but many say whether or not this particular crime was racially motivated is beside the point.

“Asian hate crimes have risen so much that this brings a sense of security to the community,” Bryant Lee, a Forest Hills resident, told PIX11 News.

For more information about Safewalks, click here.