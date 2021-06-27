Videos show people boxing in Washington Square Park

MANHATTAN — Crowds gathered and cheered as men boxed each other in Washington Square Park on Friday night amid ongoing complaints about loud crowds, drug use and crime in the area.

A curfew had been instituted because of concerns and boxing is not allowed in New York City parks, but police said they had nothing on file in connection with videos of the boxing.

“We continue to work with PD to find the right balance of education and enforcement against illegal and after hour activities that impact the park and the neighborhood, including large after hours gatherings, amplified sound, excessive trashing of the park and other conditions on weekends,” a spokeswoman for the Parks Department said.

Area residents have been frustrated by what’s going on in Washington Square Park.

“Obviously I’m not happy with what’s going on in the park,” Bob Schulman previously told PIX11. “The park is out of control — 9:30, 10 o’clock at night is out of control until everybody who’s there decides to go home. It’s kind of an outdoor rave.”