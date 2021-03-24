Video: Woman calls Manhattan bakery worker the N-word, refuses to wear mask

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was caught on video calling a Black bakery worker a racial slur after she refused to wear a mask.

The incident happened at the Davidovich Bakery inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side.

The woman was standing at the counter arguing with staff members when she called the worker a “b—h a– n—-r,” bystander video showed.

The worker said he would not serve the woman and another person said they would call police. An NYPD spokesperson said Wednesday the department does not have a complaint or 911 call on file related to the incident.

The worker, who did not want to be identified, told the New York Daily News the incident happened on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Davidovich Bakery released a statement on social media on Tuesday condemning the woman’s behavior and supporting the workers for how they handled the situation. 

“We want to commend our employee on his handling of the sad incident which occurred at the Essex Market. As is true with any family, an attack on one member of the family is an attack on all of us. Davidovich is a family run business and a family. We stand with all our employees for handling this situation of hate and bigotry with professionalism and grace. We intend to make it clear that this customer or anyone who uses racism and any insensitive language, simply is not welcome in our stores,” the bakery said.

