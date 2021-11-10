Surveillance video stills of a man attacking a woman in the elevator at the 125th Street subway station at Lexington Avenue in East Harlem on Nov. 1, 2021. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was caught on camera brutally attacking a woman in an elevator at a Manhattan subway station earlier in November, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the 125th Street station at Lexington Avenue, along the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 lines.

Surveillance footage from the station elevator shows the unidentified man appear to scream at the 36-year-old woman as he gets in her face.

When the woman puts her hands up to push him away, the man begins punching her repeatedly, the video shows.

Shocking video: Man repeatedly punches woman, drags her out of East Harlem subway elevator and robs her, police say



Read more: https://t.co/lkPkl1yPu2 pic.twitter.com/2RWkCKLY7S — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 10, 2021

He then pulls her to the floor of the elevator before dragging her out onto the sidewalk by her feet.

Police said the man then stole $50 in cash from the victim before fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained swelling to her face but refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the video in hopes the public could help identify or locate the assailant.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).