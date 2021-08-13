See it: Trio robs Upper East Side deli at gunpoint

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspects in robbery of Upper East Side deli
Surveillance stills of three men caught on video robbing a deli on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Three suspects were caught on video robbing an Upper East Side deli at gunpoint late last Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the three unidentified individuals entered the store, located on York Avenue and West 84th Street, just before midnight.

Security footage shows the men take out guns, one of them pointing a firearm at the clerk behind the counter, while another runs up behind the counter, also pointing a gun at the worker.

The third masked suspect appeared to stand guard at the door.

Authorities said the thieves stole approximately $500 from the cash register before running out of the store and fleeing eastbound on West 84th Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD released video of the incident in hopes the public could help identify the three armed suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

How the Harlem Commonwealth Council helps Black businesses

Actress, director Tonya Pinkins talks NYC premiere of 'Red Pill' film

Harlem Week: The Original Cake Man Raven

NYC Restaurant Week: Serving up soul food at Sylvia’s in Harlem

Harlem Week: How the Hack-A-Thon helps the next generation of New Yorkers

'Speakeasy' bar and venue opens in Times Square

More Manhattan

Crime

Mother 'numb' after death of toddler son in dog attack

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter