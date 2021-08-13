See it: Trio robs Upper East Side deli at gunpoint

Surveillance stills of three men caught on video robbing a deli on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Three suspects were caught on video robbing an Upper East Side deli at gunpoint late last Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the three unidentified individuals entered the store, located on York Avenue and West 84th Street, just before midnight.

Security footage shows the men take out guns, one of them pointing a firearm at the clerk behind the counter, while another runs up behind the counter, also pointing a gun at the worker.

WATCH: Trio rob Upper East Side deli at gunpoint



Full story: https://t.co/xIMu7PYEiQ pic.twitter.com/wksF4RZk3j — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 13, 2021

The third masked suspect appeared to stand guard at the door.

Authorities said the thieves stole approximately $500 from the cash register before running out of the store and fleeing eastbound on West 84th Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD released video of the incident in hopes the public could help identify the three armed suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).