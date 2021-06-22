Surveillance image of a man police say stole a passenger’s wallet at the Chambers Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on June 21, 2021. (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police launched an investigation Monday after a subway rider’s wallet was ripped out of his hand by a thief in a Manhattan subway station, according to the NYPD.

According to police, it happened around 6:40 p.m. at the Chambers Street station, along the J line, near City Hall.

The victim, 49, had his wallet out as he was purchasing a MetroCard near the station turnstiles, authorities said.

WATCH: Thief snatches wallet out of man's hand as he buys MetroCard at Chambers St. subway station in Lower Manhattan, police say



Video released by the NYPD shows an unidentified man approach the victim and pace around a bit before snatching the wallet from his hand and fleeing the station.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium build, a bald head and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue shapes across the front, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).