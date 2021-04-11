A thief stole a chain off a woman’s neck while on a motorcycle in Washington Heights, Manhattan on April 10, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A thief on the back of a motorcycle snatched a chain off a woman’s neck during a drive-by robbery on a Manhattan street on Saturday, police said.

The incident was caught on video, which the NYPD released Sunday morning.

Police said two suspects drove by the 73-year-old victim as she crossed 190th Street at Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights just after 1 p.m. As they passed her in the crosswalk, the suspect on the back of the motorcycle reached out and ripped the chain off the woman’s neck, the video shows.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery in front of 1601 St. Nicholas Ave. #Manhattan On 4/10/21 @ 1:08 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/1pu5dbDAGA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 11, 2021

The suspects then drove north on Wadsworth Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

NYPD Crime Stoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).