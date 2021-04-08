Video: Suspect makes anti-Asian statements, slaps woman across face in Manhattan: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LES anti-asian attack

Police released surveillance of the woman accused of making anti-Asian statements and slapping another woman across the face on April 7, 2021. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Cops have asked the public for assistance in identifying a woman who harassed and slapped an Asian woman in Manhattan Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Grand Street near Forsyth Street in Lower Manhattan, police said.

The 25-year-old victim was sitting in an outdoor seating area talking to her friend when a woman approached her and made anti-Asian statements, authorities said.

The suspect then slapped the victim in the face and fled the scene, cops said. The victim refused medical attention.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident and the suspect.

The incident comes amid a rise in crime against the Asian American community in New York City. 

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

