MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Video shows the moment a woman in an orange wig smashed a taxi window with a cinder block in Manhattan before running off, officials said.

The 58-year-old driver had parked on West 37th Street near Ninth Avenue on Thursday, police said. He left the taxi to use the bathroom.

While he was gone, an unidentified female approached and broke the window, police said. Video shows her lean through the smashed window to remove an iPhone 8 and $40 in cash. She fled and took off the wig a short distance away.

Police asked for help identifying the suspect.

