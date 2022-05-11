(Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Surveillance video from the NYPD shows a victim being dragged across the mezzanine of the Times Square-42nd Street subway station the evening of May 9. Police said four suspects are responsible for the attack.

The 26-year-old man was in the station about 6:15 p.m. when he was approached by a group of four people — two men and two women, police said. Those suspects then begin punching the victim in the head; at one point, he escapes and attempts to run away, but one of the suspects catches up to him.

Police said the victim’s backpack was forcibly removed during the assault. He sustained pain and bruising to his face and neck, and was removed to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The four suspects ran away in an unknown direction after the assault. Police are investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

One of the suspects wanted in a May 9 robbery and assault in Midtown, Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

One of the suspects wanted in a May 9 robbery and assault in Midtown, Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

Two suspects wanted in a May 9 robbery and assault in Midtown, Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)