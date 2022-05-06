A suspect rides a stolen wheelchair down West End Avenue. (Credit: NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief made off with a 95 year old’s wheelchair, valued at more than $2,500, after it was left outside an Upper West Side office, police said.

The incident took place Tuesday at about 8 a.m., police said Friday. The 95-year-old man left the electric chair outside of an office on West End Avenue — when he returned about two hours later, it was gone.

An ongoing police investigation revealed that a man removed the Pride wheelchair at about 8:10 a.m. Surveillance video shows him riding the wheelchair southbound on West End Avenue.

Police are still looking for the suspect.