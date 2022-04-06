CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — In newly released surveillance footage, the man police are searching for in connection with a homicide is seen carrying a knife through a East Broadway kitchen supply store.

Police are searching for 55-year-old Shin Bin Weng, who allegedly stabbed another man — 58-year-old Qi Rui Weng — to death. Officials said the two men are not related.

Investigators have not said what the motive was for the attack, but they believe gambling was involved in Monday’s incident. A 911 caller reported a fight at a business on Division Street around 4:37 p.m. that day. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).