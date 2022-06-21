MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer suctioned a swarm of bees from a fire hydrant in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to Third Avenue and East 47th Street when “an unBEElievably large crowd” gathered, the NYPD’s 17th Precinct tweeted. An officer used a vacuum to handle the bees. No injures were reported.

Bees can occasionally be found in large swarms around New York City. In late May, an NYPD detective removed a swarm of 8,000 honeybees from the side of 3 World Trade Center. Those bees were taken to an apple orchard.

Earlier in May, the NYPD bee unit handled two swarms in Queens. Around 20,000 bees were on a low-hanging tree branch at the start of May. Police also responded to a swarm of around 15,000 bees in mid-May.

A member of the NYPD’s bee unit previously told PIX11 that if a hive is crowded, bees might head elsewhere for more room. That can lead to swarms in public places. Police then use a special vacuum with controlled suction to remove the bees. With the special suction, the bees aren’t harmed.

Police have not yet said where the bees removed on Tuesday were taken. They also haven’t shared an estimate on how many bees were in the swarm.