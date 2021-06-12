Video shows man wanted for violent Central Park robbery: NYPD

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A man is wanted for a violent robbery in Central Park that was caught on video Friday, police said.

The incident took place at 10:12 a.m. Friday in Central Park in the area of East 110th Street and East Drive. The individual approached a 40-year-old woman and attempted to take the iPhone from her hand. A struggle ensued and then he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

WATCH: Video shows man wanted for violent Central Park robbery



MORE INFO: https://t.co/Vdm1DksBWc pic.twitter.com/Mh7g6s9Ybn — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 12, 2021

The man then fled toward East 110th Street and Central Park North. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The man wanted is described as being in his mid-40s, approximately 5-feet 5-inches, 140 to 150 pounds, thin build, gray facial hair and last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.