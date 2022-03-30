WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday.

The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper spray.” After making the statements, he spit on the victim, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

After being spit on the second time, the victim stood up and attempted to move, at which point the suspect charged the victim and grabbed him by his hair. The suspect slapped and punched the victim multiple times in the face and head before ripping some of his hair out, police said.

During the attack, police said the suspect called the victim by a homophobic slur.

The victim lost hair and suffered lacerations, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is described as being in stable condition. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).